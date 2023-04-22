MCG starts impounding vehicles transporting mixed waste to Bandhwari

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has started a crackdown on unauthorised vehicles carrying mixed waste from secondary points to Bandhwari landfill, and over 30 such vehicles have been impounded by municipal teams over the past three days, said civic officials. The civic body said it has issued stringent directions to its solid waste management concessionaire to segregate waste. (HT Photo)

The vehicles were identified by teams based on complaints received from waste collectors. The civic body said it has issued stringent directions to its solid waste management concessionaire to segregate waste before transporting it to Bandhwari and also instructed checking teams to ensure that no vehicle transports mixed waste from the secondary waste collection points to Bandhwari.

This had been dome to curb unsegregated waste dumping by unauthorised waste vendors and bulk waste generators.

According to MCG, residential areas, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, commercial properties, educational institutions and government buildings producing over 50kg of waste daily are termed bulk waste generators (BWGs).

Gurugram dumps around 100 tonnes of garbage at the Bandhwari landfill daily. Over 40 foot high, the Bandhwari dump is one of the largest landfills in north India and towers above the mesquite forests and surrounding Aravalli hills. It is impossible to miss this man-made mountain of garbage, or the foul stench which emanates from it, as one crosses the district border into Faridabad.

Residents from nearby areas and environmentalists have time and again alleged that the leachate and garbage from the mega dump have started affecting the ecologically sensitive Aravallis as well as pose health hazards.

PC Meena, MCG commissioner, said they have impounded tractor trolleys and rickshaws that were carrying mixed waste from different areas such as DLF Phase 1, Palam Vihar, Sector 23, Carterpuri and Atul Kataria Chowk.

“We have formed teams that are checking vehicles carrying waste at different points. All vehicles that have been impounded belonged to private vendors,” he said.

Meena said despite repeated reminders, residents are not segregating waste which is a major concern for them. “Many industrialists, residents and shopkeepers are not handing over segregated waste to concessionaire and instead are dumping the waste in the open or handing it over to unauthorised vendors who are then carrying it to the landfill or dumping it in the open midway. The impounded vehicles have been parked at the Sector 42 office and a hefty penalty will be imposed on them so that they do not repeat the offence,” he said.

Officials said at least 20 societies have still not complied with the waste segregation rules despite repeated reminders. They have been fined ₹25,000 each over the past three months, officials said.

Meena said they have asked the concessionaire to ensure that vehicles have compartments to carry segregated waste. Civic officials have already mapped over 500 garbage vulnerable points across the city, which have turned into dump yards ever since the civic agencies stopped lifting mixed waste from November 21. Teams have been deployed to check these sites to ensure that the areas are clean and clear, said officials.

MCG has already fined at least 150 establishments since January 1 for dumping mixed waste.

Suvendu Samantaray, general manager, operations, Gurugram of Ecogreen Energy, said that they are still facing a challenge from unauthorised vendors who are dumping waste in the open. “Our drivers are still being harassed and threatened by vendors working illegally and are trying to create issues for us by dumping mixed waste,” he said.

