Gurugram: Over 14k locals register on job reservation portal in first week

After the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act was implemented on January 15, 14,687 local candidates and eight companies have registered on the labour department portal so far, said Haryana additional chief secretary of the labour department, Raja Sekhar Vundru on Friday.

He added companies will take some time to register as they have to share detailed data pertaining to employees who earn upto ₹30,000 per month.

“Till Friday 3.30pm, 14,687 applicants and eight firms registered on the portal created by the labour department from the date when the portal was opened on January 15. We have made it easy for firms to upload data and basic details of employees, their qualifications and background information. Still, it will take some time for updation as the domicile of employees is also to be uploaded,” said Vundru, adding that a transparent digital framework for implementing the job reservation has been created and will be finetuned further.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 was passed by the state assembly on March 2, 2021 and was approved by the governor. On November 6, it was notified by the state labour department and came into force from January 15, 2022.

The Act mandates 75% reservation to job seekers from Haryana in the private sector.

Vundru said that the Act was transparent and that the government and labour department plan to work hand in hand with the industry and businesses to create an environment wherein both local and outside talents are valued equally.

As far as the apprehension of companies pertaining to the lack of skilled manpower is concerned, Vundru said that while the database is being updated, the labour department will conduct a statewide skill gap analysis, and ensure that the local youth is trained, has employable skills and there is no shortage of manpower.

“In case local manpower with adequate skills is not available, companies can always seek exemptions online. All efforts are being made to ensure that this framework has minimal human interface and decisions are taken quickly and without any interference,” he said.

Haryana has a large number of ITIs and a Skill Development University, whose services will be utilised to study the data and create skill-based courses, said Vundru.

“We are also aware of the apprehensions of the license permit raj plaguing the system. But we would like to assure stakeholders that this system will be very flexible and concerns of all stakeholders will be considered,” said Vundru.

The additional chief secretary said a notification pertaining to exemptions was issued within two days after the Act came into force and this showed the flexibility of the mindset of the department and government. “We are taking feedback from all stakeholders continuously, and it is because of this reason new IT companies and startups have been exempted for two years. An exemption has also been given to work related to the sowing of crops, embroidery, primary works related to fruits, vegetables, tea leaves, coffee, fish, animals. Exemptions have also been given to domestic servants and those industries for which skilled workers are not available,” he said.

Vundru, however, said that though collaboration with industries will be key to implementing job reservation, the Act provides for review of employment by companies every three months and there are penal provisions for violating norms. “The review of employment too will be online and permission has to be taken from the labour commissioner, Haryana, for inspection with a notice of three days,” he said.

The Act has been challenged in the Punjab and Haryana high court by the Gurgaon Industrial Association and other associations in the state--the next date of hearing is February 2.

On Tuesday, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, the driving force behind the local reservation, had said that the government will hold discussions with industry associations, who have opposed the reservation in a court of law and find a solution to their issues as well.

JN Mangla, president, Gurgaon Industrial Association, said that it will become clear in the next three months how the Act is implemented. “If the government and the labour department are saying that they will work in close coordination with industries and adopt a flexible approach, then it is a welcome decision. However, they have to ensure that the law is not misused to perpetuate the stranglehold of government functionaries,” he said.

