Gurugram police crack down on vehicles without registration plates

The Gurugram traffic police have launched a special enforcement drive against vehicles without high security registration plates (HSRPs) or any registration plates at all, citing safety and security risks. Since the campaign began on February 1, over 18,000 challans have been issued till Monday, police said on Tuesday. A traffic police ASI issued a challan of a car without number plate car at Rajiv Chowk near District Court on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

According to police data, between February 1 and February 28, 11,195 vehicles were fined, amounting to ₹77.62 lakh in penalties under sections 177 and 192(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act. Of these, 8,321 vehicles lacked HSRPs, while the rest had no registration plates at all. The drive has been intensified across the city, including expressways, to penalise violators, senior officers added.

Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said the initiative was launched under the direction of Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora and would continue until most vehicles in the city are fitted with HSRPs.

“The crackdown will continue to ensure that most of the vehicles in the city have high-security number plates, which help the police in ensuring safety and security in several ways,” Vij said.To be sure, Gurugram regional transport offices usually issue plates within 10-12 days of filing the application, officials said.

The DCP further added that criminals often avoid HSRPs to escape surveillance. “Either they opt for painted plates, whose numbers could be changed, or no plates at all. There is no reason to avoid getting an HSRP unless one has ulterior motives. Almost all law-abiding citizens get their HSRPs fixed soon after purchase,” he said.

Vij also pointed out that some vehicle owners deliberately cover or alter digits on their registration plates to avoid being fined through online surveillance. “We are cracking down on such elements too. Vehicle owners must ensure they use HSRPs,” he urged.

Police officials emphasised that high security plates make it easier to track vehicles in cases of theft or criminal activity. They also aid in imposing fines through traffic surveillance cameras.

Additionally, authorities noted that designer registration plates—which include stylised fonts or symbols—can make it difficult to read numbers from a distance, potentially hampering law enforcement efforts. Officials warned that the crackdown would be intensified in the coming weeks to enhance security and compliance.

.