Gurugram radiologist caught performing foetal sex test for ₹40K
Health officials alleged the doctor accepted ₹40,000 from a pregnant woman before revealing the sex of the foetus.
A radiologist at a private hospital on Khandsa Road in Gurugram was caught allegedly conducting an illegal foetal sex determination during a decoy operation by the district health department on Wednesday, officials said, adding that the operation was conducted on the basis of a confidential complaint.
According to officials, the radiologist was allegedly caught accepting ₹40,000 from a 17-week pregnant woman in exchange for revealing the sex of her foetus. The ultrasound machine used in the procedure was sealed, the officials said.
A senior health department official said a three-member team was constituted after the department received a confidential complaint about illegal sex determination being conducted at the facility.
“The department enlisted a pregnant woman to act as decoy. She was sent to the facility with ₹40,000 in cash, seeking a foetal sex determination,” a senior official said, requesting anonymity.
Officials said the currency notes had been pre-marked and the radiologist allegedly conducted an ultrasound on the 17-week pregnant woman and informed her that the foetus was male.
“After the procedure, the team entered the hospital and recovered the marked ₹40,000 from the radiologist,” the official said.
The team comprised Dr Suresh Kumar, drugs control officer (Gurugram-II); Dr Devendra Kumar Solanki, PC & PNDT nodal officer, Gurugram; and Dr Harish Kumar, medical officer and MTP nodal officer, Gurugram.
Officials said the team later submitted a written complaint to the station house officer of Sector 37 police station.
“The process of registering an FIR against the radiologist under Sections 4, 5(2), 6 and 29 of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994, along with Rules 9, 10 and 18 of the PNDT Rules, has been initiated,” the health department said in a statement.
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