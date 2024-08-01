Gurugram rains: 3 pedestrians die of electrocution near Iffco chowk metro station

Three pedestrians died from electrocution near Iffco Chowk metro station in Gurugram when they came in contact with a high-tension power supply cable that snapped after an uprooted tree fell on it following heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, the police said on Thursday. Officials on August Kranti Marg near Iffco Chowk in Gurugram where the incident took place. (Parveen Yadav/ HT Photo)

The trio, identified as Devendra Bajpai of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, Jaipal Yadav of Nangal Chaudhary in Mahendragarh and Wasim Zaman of Sangam Vihar in Delhi, was walking on the waterlogged footpath when the incident took place.

Inspector Ravi Kumar, station house officer of the DLF police station in Sector-29, said they received information about the incident at about 9.45pm.

“We reached the spot to find three bodies floating in water. An uprooted tree and a power cable meant to supply power to streetlights were also lying submerged,” he said.

Inspector Kumar said the police believe the live wire snapped and fell on the flooded footpath along with the tree and the trio were electrocuted while crossing the spot in the dark and amid heavy rain.

“A team of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited reached the spot after disconnecting the power supply of the entire area, only after which the bodies were removed,” he added.

Meanwhile, investigators said some commuters spotted the three bodies in the water and immediately alerted the police control room. However, no one dared to approach the spot, and the bodies could be removed only after 11.30pm when rainwater had completely receded.

Meanwhile, Yadav’s family members alleged that there was a high-tension underground wire in the spot, which resulted in the electrocution as it was completely submerged.

“We didn’t find any power supply cable dangling or with the uprooted tree. Instead, the underground wire with its exposed ends having short-circuit signs were lurking out of the ground,” Krishan Singh Yadav, the brother-in-law of Jaipal Yadav, told HT on Thursday morning.

“The police alerted us about his death at about 2.30am while the incident took place several hours back,” he said.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy, the police added.