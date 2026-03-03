Gurugram residents gear up for Holi celebration

Residents of Gurugram are gearing up to celebrate Holi, with several high-rise societies and townships across the city lining up cultural programmes, music and festive activities. Residents observe 'Holika Dahan' at Shri Shiv Narayan Sidheshwar Mandir in Gurugram on Monday (HT)

Chaitali Mandhotra, a resident of Ardee City in Sector 52, said the township has prepared for the celebration. “On Monday night, we had Holika Dahan. On March 4, we will celebrate Holi collectively with all the residents of the township. We emphasise using minimal water and avoiding wastage. Almost 2,000 residents will be part of this celebration,” she said.

Sunil Sareen, vice-president of Imperial Garden in Sector 102, said the society is preparing for a vibrant celebration with residents, friends and families. “We celebrate Holi together every year and it has become a much-awaited community event. We have urged residents to use good-quality, skin-friendly colours. There will be a rain dance and several food stalls will be set up so everyone can come together, enjoy the festivities and share a meal,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anuj Mathur, RWA member of Tulip Purple in Sector 69, said: “Holi is a time to come together, celebrate with joy, and strengthen community bonds. We have planned safe and fun activities for all age groups so everyone can enjoy the festival of colours responsibly.”

Over at Central Park Resorts in Sector 48, a Holi celebration is scheduled from 10:30am to 2:30pm on March 4. A township spokesperson said the event will feature safe, skin-friendly colours, lively music, and a DJ to set the festive mood. Food stalls will also be set up, ensuring residents can enjoy the festival of colours with fun and enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, Gurugram District Commissioner Ajay Kumar has appealed to residents to celebrate Holi responsibly and safely with their friends and family. “Citizens should only use herbal colours and avoid wastage of water during the festivities,” he said.

The DC also strictly advised against using mud, eggs and chemical-based colours. Warning against hooliganism, he stated that strict action would be taken against anyone found throwing colours or stones at moving vehicles on the roads. He also shared that in any case of emergency, residents can contact helpline numbers 112, 1077 and 1070.