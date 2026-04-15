Gurugram roadworks hit as bitumen, fuel costs surge amid supply crunch

Road infrastructure projects across Gurugram have slowed or come to a halt due to a sharp rise in prices and short supply of bitumen and light diesel oil (LDO), which civic officials and contractors have linked to the ongoing West-Asia conflict. (Representative image) Supply delays and rising fuel costs linked to West Asia crisis disrupt timelines; contractors seek revised rates as costs escalate sharply. (HT Archive)

Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said the disruption has affected construction and repair timelines, with more than 30 projects impacted. According to civic officials, the affected works include multiple road infrastructure projects across the city, including those in sectors 7, 23A, 46, Malibu Towne in Sector 47, Sector 56, Vyapar Kendra road, Hamilton Court road and MG Road, among others.

Contractors said bitumen prices have nearly doubled from ₹40 per kilogram to around ₹70 per kilogram, while LDO prices have risen from ₹50 per litre to ₹80 per litre. The increase, coupled with supply delays, has significantly escalated project costs.

“Bitumen rates have reached ₹75,000 per tonne, which was ₹40,000 per tonne till February. At least 600 tonnes of bitumen are required for Gurugram every month. Currently only 100-150 tonnes per month is available to us,” said Manoj Chahal, secretary of the All-Haryana PWD Contractors Association, which has around 600 contractors across the state.

Meanwhile, Mohit Poonia, an MCG road contractor, said tenders were awarded based on older prices and need urgent revision. “The steep price rise with slow supply is putting financial strain on us. Earlier, we needed two tankers of bitumen daily, which used to become available in two days. Now, it’s taking a fortnight, slowing down our projects,” he said.

He added that projects had already been delayed due to graded response action plan (GRAP) restrictions, worsening the current situation.

Sunil Garg, another MCG contractor, said supply delays have stalled work. “I ordered two bitumen tankers but have not received them even after eight days. This has delayed all road projects’ completion timelines. Residents questioning the delay are unaware of the situation and challenges we are facing presently due to the international crisis,” he said.

Another contractor, requesting anonymity, said recently allotted projects have not begun due to the crisis.

Officials said Gurugram receives bitumen supply from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) refineries in Panipat and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) refineries in Mathura and Bathinda. A senior IOCL official, requesting anonymity, acknowledged supply disruptions. “It is not that bitumen is unavailable, but the supply chain has been delayed due to a delay in crude oil supply through sea,” he said.

On cost escalation and the overall financial burden, officials said that the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has not yet initiated any audit of existing tenders or taken a decision regarding budget revisions.

Ward councillor Sonia Yadav said roadwork in Sector 56 market has been delayed. “The roads in the sector need urgent repairs. If bitumen is unavailable, we need alternatives, including interlocking tiles,” she said.

Kuldeep Yadav, Ward 11 councillor, said projects in Malibu Towne and Sector 47 have also been halted. “Roads projects in Malibu Towne and Sector 47 have been halted as contractors are not ready to work at old prices. The MCG commissioner has refused to increase the project cost, causing several problems on the ground,” he said.

MCG chief engineer Vijay Dhaka said projects are either slowed or halted. “Over 30 projects were impacted due to it. It is too early to comment at this stage. Any tender revisions or alternative solutions will be discussed in due course,” he said.

HT had reported on April 10 that GMDA’s three model road projects, initially slated for completion by March 31, 2026, are now expected to be completed by April end. GMDA executive engineer Amit Godara had earlier said rising bitumen prices had slowed these works.