Gurugram sanitation crisis deepens as workers’ strike enters Day 9

The sanitation crisis in Gurugram worsened on Saturday as the strike by Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) sanitation workers entered its ninth consecutive day, affecting garbage collection and cleaning operations across several sectors of the city, locals said. Civic officials said efforts are underway to resolve the protest while sanitation work continues through remaining contractual workers. (HT)

The workers, protesting under the banner of the Haryana Sarv Karamchari Sangh, alleged that the Haryana government has failed to address their demands, including reinstatement of nearly 3,500 laid-off workers, withdrawal of chargesheets and alleged false cases filed during the recent strike, revocation of service breaks imposed on 26 sanitation workers, and regularisation of long-serving contractual employees.

The ongoing disruption has also raised concerns ahead of a likely surprise inspection by the Swachh Survekshan team later this month, with residents and RWAs reporting worsening sanitation conditions in residential sectors and high footfall areas.

Basant Kumar, president of Haryana Sarv Karamchari Sangh’s Gurugram unit, told HT the protest would continue until the demands are met. “There are workers who have been employed on contract for the past 20 to 25 years, earning meagre wages of just ₹8,000 to ₹9,000 per month. A policy must be introduced to regularise their services and protect them from harassment and exploitation,” he said.

The workers have warned of launching an indefinite strike if their demands are not met by May 10.

Residents across sectors 5, 7, 7 Extension, 9, 9A, 10, 10A, 14, 21, 23, 31, 45, 46, 47, 50 and 69 reported overflowing garbage and irregular waste collection. Residents also said sanitation conditions in high footfall areas such as Sadar Bazar, the bus stand and major intersections have deteriorated.

Kundan Lal Sharma, general secretary of sector 21 RWA, said there was “total chaos” in the area due to the absence of sanitation workers. “Earlier, sanitation workers from West Bengal had gone for voting and have still not returned. Now, the remaining workers are participating in the strike, which has completely led to a sanitation crisis in the sector,” he said.

Vikas Hooda, RWA president of Ashok Vihar Phase 3, said residents had to hire private vendors to clean some lanes. “Already there was an inadequate amount of workers on the ground, but now even those are not coming,” he said.

Savita Devi, a resident of Sector 46, alleged that, “The protest of workers has also disrupted sanitation work at locations where cleaning was regular.”

Ravinder Yadav, additional commissioner at MCG, acknowledged the disruption. “Undoubtedly, there has been an impact due to the ongoing protest by sanitation workers. However, efforts are underway to reach a middle ground and facilitate their return to work. In the interim, the only alternative is to continue sanitation operations through the remaining contractual sanitation workers,” he said.