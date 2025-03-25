Gurugram Sector 12 bus depot to be revamped as new ISBT delayed

The Haryana roadways authorities are planning to upgrade the infrastructure at the Gurugram Sector 12 bus depot due to the delay in the construction of the new interstate bus depot along the Dwarka Expressway in Sector 36A, officials said on Monday. Buses parked on the open area at the Sector 12 bus depot on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The current depot, spread across 13 acres, has decades-old infrastructure in a dilapidated state. Some of the structures were demolished last year after they were found unsafe by authorities and the main terminal, where hardly 100-150 passengers can wait, is a makeshift one. Though the terminal handles 400 buses daily, they are parked in a haphazard way.

“We have planned a new shed in the southern part of the depot. It will be along the existing shed where there are ticket windows, passenger waiting area and parking area for buses. It will help us create more bus bays to organise operations at the depot,” said Bharat Bhushan Gogia, Gurugram bus depot general manager.

“We have asked public works department officials to prepare a plan and provide an estimate accordingly. If the estimate is within such limits that the shed is feasible within time, then we will proceed with it,” he said, adding that the depot will be shifted to Sector 36A in the future where an ultra-modern interstate depot will come up.

Delay in construction of new ISBT

The new interstate bus depot in Sector 36A will have a multi-storey centrally air-conditioned terminal building with a capacity of 500-1,000 passengers and a shopping mall.

Construction has been delayed because it was not decided which part of the 145 acres of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastrucure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) land will be allocated for construction. But once the 15-acre area of the ISBT was finalised, a final construction plan was not approved.

Senior transport department officials said that a construction plan was ready, but it was not up to the mark due to which those involved in the planning have been asked to make suitable changes. Once the new plan is ready, it will be sent to senior officials for approval.