Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gurugram Sector 12 bus depot to be revamped as new ISBT delayed

ByDebashish Karmakar
Mar 25, 2025 06:42 AM IST

Haryana roadways to upgrade Gurugram Sector 12 bus depot due to delays in new interstate bus depot construction; current infrastructure is inadequate.

The Haryana roadways authorities are planning to upgrade the infrastructure at the Gurugram Sector 12 bus depot due to the delay in the construction of the new interstate bus depot along the Dwarka Expressway in Sector 36A, officials said on Monday.

share
Buses parked on the open area at the Sector 12 bus depot on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
Buses parked on the open area at the Sector 12 bus depot on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The current depot, spread across 13 acres, has decades-old infrastructure in a dilapidated state. Some of the structures were demolished last year after they were found unsafe by authorities and the main terminal, where hardly 100-150 passengers can wait, is a makeshift one. Though the terminal handles 400 buses daily, they are parked in a haphazard way.

“We have planned a new shed in the southern part of the depot. It will be along the existing shed where there are ticket windows, passenger waiting area and parking area for buses. It will help us create more bus bays to organise operations at the depot,” said Bharat Bhushan Gogia, Gurugram bus depot general manager.

“We have asked public works department officials to prepare a plan and provide an estimate accordingly. If the estimate is within such limits that the shed is feasible within time, then we will proceed with it,” he said, adding that the depot will be shifted to Sector 36A in the future where an ultra-modern interstate depot will come up.

Delay in construction of new ISBT

The new interstate bus depot in Sector 36A will have a multi-storey centrally air-conditioned terminal building with a capacity of 500-1,000 passengers and a shopping mall.

Construction has been delayed because it was not decided which part of the 145 acres of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastrucure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) land will be allocated for construction. But once the 15-acre area of the ISBT was finalised, a final construction plan was not approved.

Senior transport department officials said that a construction plan was ready, but it was not up to the mark due to which those involved in the planning have been asked to make suitable changes. Once the new plan is ready, it will be sent to senior officials for approval.

copy
Share Via
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On