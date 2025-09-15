Gurugram Sector 46: Locals, Congress launch ‘Freedom from Potholes’ drive

Residents of Sector 46 in Gurugram on Sunday launched a campaign titled “Gaddhon Se Azaadi” (Freedom from Potholes) to highlight the poor state of city roads. The drive, which began at Adarsh Park near HUDA Market, saw local Indian National Congress members, the RWA, shopkeepers and residents filling potholes themselves in what organisers called both a symbolic protest and a demand for urgent repairs. The protesters fill potholes on the Sector 46 main road near Adarsh Park in Gurugram on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Sector 46 RWA president Raj Kumar Yadav, who co-organised the event, said the campaign was meant to underline both awareness and urgency. “We cannot wait endlessly for repairs. When residents see elected representatives and RWAs stepping in with shovels, it sends a strong message that roads are a daily necessity, not a luxury. The government must respond to this cry for basic civic dignity,” he said.

Several residents also voiced frustration. Chaudhary Santokh Singh said potholes had made commuting unsafe for children and senior citizens. Kuldeep Gujjar described the drive as “a symbolic protest against years of neglect.” Ravindra Valmiki said repeated complaints to authorities had been ignored, while Sandeep Thakran argued potholes were not just a nuisance but a “direct threat to human life.” From the market association, Pawan Yadav said businesses were suffering because poor roads discouraged customers.

The initiative comes amid rising anger over damaged stretches that residents said had become accident hotspots. “Today the condition is such that there is hardly a single road in Gurugram without potholes. Even on main routes, the craters are so deep that vehicles seem to be driving through pits rather than on roads. Every day, people are meeting with accidents and vehicles are getting damaged,” said Vardhan Yadav, Congress district president (rural), who led the drive. He alleged that while funds were not lacking, “what’s missing is the political will to deliver safe roads.”

In response to the complaints, Rao Narbir Singh, Haryana Cabinet Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, stated that the government has initiated extensive repair work across the district. “These efforts are focused on improving commuter safety and ensuring smoother traffic flow, particularly during the monsoon season, while also addressing persistent public concerns regarding potholes,” he added.

Law enforcement officials echoed similar concerns. DCP Traffic Rajesh Kumar Mohan said the police had repeatedly raised the issue with civic bodies. “We have written to the authorities multiple times urging them to repair roads and fill potholes. Damaged stretches not only lead to traffic congestion but also contribute directly to accidents. Timely repairs are essential to prevent loss of life,” he said.

Municipal officials maintained that repairs were already in progress. “We are taking up stretches one by one. Repairs are being done in a phased manner across the city, and the Sector 46 area has also been identified for rectification,” said an MCG spokesperson, requesting anonymity.

Residents, however, rejected piecemeal solutions. “If the government wakes up and starts comprehensive repairs, it will save lives,” said Yadav. “But if nothing changes, we will continue raising our voice until Gurugram gets the safe roads it deserves.”