Gurugram: Sector 46 residents flag poor, damaged roads

The deteriorating condition of Gurugram’s Sector 46 main and internal roads is making daily commute challenging and risky, residents alleged. The damaged stretch of the internal roads as seen on March 2. (Parveen Kumar/Ht)

The sector is connected by 40 km of roads, including a main 18-meter-wide road and an internal road riddled with potholes and craters. Residents said the roads have remained in poor condition for the past two years.

Balbir Singh, a sector resident, said, “Sector 46 is one of the residential colonies with the poorest road infrastructure. People come to this sector because of its good connectivity with metro stations and the rest of the city. However, the roads are full of potholes and craters, making even a short commute challenging. It feels like authorities have forgotten basic maintenance.”

Singh said the ward councillor, Pratham Vashisht, and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) assured repair and reconstruction of the roads, but in vain. “They always come up with reasons like GRAP restrictions and rainy weather,” he added.

Savita Devi, another resident of the sector, said that the roads are a great trouble for senior citizens like her. “I cannot travel in a car because of the bumpy ride. The whole sector is like this, especially market roads. The service roads are in poor condition, too. During the monsoon, it becomes a menace. We are tired of asking for basic amenities,” she said.

Devi said there are no proper footpaths. “Everyone walks on the roads, and it’s unsafe for children and senior citizens like us... whenever a vehicle crosses a pothole, it kicks up dust, and we struggle to breathe,” she added.

When reached out, Vashisht, the ward councillor, said, “The relaying of the roads will begin from the end of March. Tender for the 18-meter road has been floated. We understand that the sector’s roads are in complete shambles. Making roads pothole-free is our priority.”

He said there was a vigilance inquiry into the construction work, which caused a delay.

HT had earlier reported that sector-wise proposals and long-pending issues, including waterlogging, sewer connectivity and market redevelopment, have been discussed by the concerned officials.

Officials had said that a detailed project report for construction work worth around ₹10 crore has been prepared for the overall development of Sector 46.