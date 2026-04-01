Gurugram: Shops, schools hit by overflowing sewage in Sec 67
Residents said a drain overflow and clogged outlets have caused months-long waterlogging; GMDA claims clearance work done, locals cite unresolved root cause.
Residents and commuters in Sector 67 have alleged that the Badshahpur–Kadarpur Road has been submerged in sewage water for several months, turning daily movement into a hazard and disrupting livelihoods.
The roughly two-kilometre stretch is waterlogged due to overflow from an open drain, with potholes, garbage and clogged outlets compounding the problem, according to residents.
During a spot check on Monday, HT found sewage flowing onto the carriageway from an uncovered drain line, while plastic waste and debris choked the drainage system.
“It gets difficult to even stand by the road and run my shop,” said street vendor Lata Rani.
Sultan, a grocery shop owner, said the issue has persisted for over six months: “The water sometimes reaches the entry of the shop… Situation is worse in monsoon, a little rain and we would have to close shops… This is impacting our livelihood.”
Commuters navigate through waterlogged patches with difficulty, with two-wheelers wobbling and vehicles inching forward to avoid potholes hidden beneath murky water.
Residents said the condition poses a constant risk of accidents and exposure to contaminated water.
According to locals, the issue also affects nearby institutions. Two government girls’ schools located opposite the stretch face similar waterlogging.
“Whenever there is water in front of the school, other teachers and I stand at the gate and ensure each girl reaches her parents or vehicles,” said Raja Rani, a teacher at the secondary girls’ school.
Yogesh Kumar, an electrical hardware shop owner, alleged discharge from Bastech Park View society worsens the situation, adding he has “seen three accidents happen in front of me.”
Meanwhile, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said it has taken cognisance. “GMDA deployed super sucker machines at the site to clear the blockage, and at present there is no overflow or stagnant water on the road,” an official, requesting anonymity, said on Tuesday, adding desilting drives will be carried out.
However, residents said the root cause is an open, unsealed drain that remains unaddressed, raising concerns ahead of the monsoon.
In response to the residents’ complaints, Neha Sharma, public relations officer of GMDA, said, “We will visit the site and inspect any open drain present there. After the inspection, the concerned team will work towards resolving the issues flagged by the locals.”
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