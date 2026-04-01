Gurugram: Shops, schools hit by overflowing sewage in Sec 67

Residents and commuters in Sector 67 have alleged that the Badshahpur–Kadarpur Road has been submerged in sewage water for several months, turning daily movement into a hazard and disrupting livelihoods. Locals alleged discharge from a nearby society worsens the situation. Authorities said super sucker machines were deployed to clear blockages. (HT)

The roughly two-kilometre stretch is waterlogged due to overflow from an open drain, with potholes, garbage and clogged outlets compounding the problem, according to residents.

During a spot check on Monday, HT found sewage flowing onto the carriageway from an uncovered drain line, while plastic waste and debris choked the drainage system.

“It gets difficult to even stand by the road and run my shop,” said street vendor Lata Rani.

Sultan, a grocery shop owner, said the issue has persisted for over six months: “The water sometimes reaches the entry of the shop… Situation is worse in monsoon, a little rain and we would have to close shops… This is impacting our livelihood.”