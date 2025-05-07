Gurugram shuts ‘illegal’ schools, students’ transfer underway

The district education department has initiated a crackdown on unrecognised schools being run by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) across various parts of the city after the department identified such schools operating without valid recognition across four NGOs in Sector 46, Choma, Nathupur, and DLF Phase 1—where more than 1,000 students from Class 1 to Class 5 were being taught in violation of government norms—on Monday. (Representative images) The department is also initiating action against private schools that failed to admit students from economically weaker sections as mandated under the right to education (RTE) act, officials said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Despite directives from the directorate of education mandating the closure of all unrecognised schools, several NGOs continued running informal schools, prompting swift administrative intervention.

The department has begun transferring affected students to nearby government schools. District education officer (DEO) Indu Bokan said the data of 399 students from an NGO-run school operating within a government school in DLF Phase 4 has already been uploaded to the state’s management information system (MIS) portal. Similar steps are being taken in other areas, officials added.

“Schools running without a no objection certificate (NOC) are being shut down, and students are being admitted to recognised government institutions to ensure they do not suffer academically,” Bokan said.

Officials, however, did not specify any timeline for how soon the affected students will be accommodated in government schools.

“The education being provided in these schools is not up to standard, and any certificates or degrees issued by them will not be considered valid,” said an official from the Education Department. “Parents must be cautious and ensure their children are only enrolled in government-recognised schools.”

According to district education officials, a public advisory has been issued urging parents to verify a school’s recognition status. Principals have been directed not to collaborate with NGOs without formal approvals. Officials warned of strict legal action—including FIRs, fines, and arrests—if any unrecognised school resumes operations. However, officials said that no legal actions have been taken against the schools for flouting recognition norms in the first place.

