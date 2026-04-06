Ahead of monsoon, the district health department has begun preparations to curb vector-borne diseases under the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, officials said on Sunday. Gurugram starts anti-vector disease drive, releases special fish in water bodies

A meeting of senior officials and the district task force was held last week to plan inspections, rapid mass fever surveys and the release of Gambusia fish in water bodies to control mosquito larvae.

Dr JP Rajliwal, deputy civil surgeon at the health department, said around 204 water bodies in Gurugram have been replenished with Gambusia affinis, a fish that feeds on larvae and helps limit the spread of dengue and malaria. “The rapid mass fever surveys, along with extensive surveillance across the city, including fogging operations, breeding checks, and mapping of vulnerable areas, will begin from May and continue till October,” Dr Rajliwal said.

According to him, 64 dengue and eight malaria cases were recorded last year, compared to 186 dengue and two malaria cases in 2024. No deaths due to vector-borne diseases were reported in either year.

“Preparations are underway for early preventive systems such as identifying breeding and hospitable nursery hotspots due to garbage dumping and stagnant water, along with inspecting any suspected leakages in the water pipelines, a common cause of contamination during the monsoon season,” said a senior health department official, requesting anonymity.

Officials identified Wazirabad (Sectors 53–54), Garhi Harsaru, Gurgaon Village, Daultabad (Sectors 103–106), Nakhrola (Sector 81), Badshahpur (Sector 66), and Pataudii as key hotspots last year. Sensitisation drives, including observing drying days on Sundays, preventing water accumulation in households, and seeking prompt treatment for diarrhoea-induced fever, will be conducted in these areas.

Health department data showed 3,370 households in 2025 and 2,082,221 households overall were covered under rapid fever surveys. A total of 8,858 dengue tests and 242,679 malaria slides were collected.

“Similar targets are being prepared… Dedicated vector-borne wards, with adequate vaccine stocks, will be readied depending on caseload,” Dr Lokveer Singh, chief medical officer of Gurugram, said.