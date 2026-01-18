Gurugram: Teen ‘killer’ held for killing 32-yr-oldover refusal to pay

A minor was apprehended from Delhi on Friday for allegedly shooting dead a criminal near the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi–Jaipur expressway earlier this week, after being upset over not receiving ₹20 lakh promised for a previous contract killing, police said on Saturday. The accused, a Delhi resident aged 17 years and 10 months, was found in possession of a country-made pistol used in the murder, police said.

He had earlier been apprehended in April 2025 for the attempted murder of property dealer Sanjay Tosh in Mayur Vihar and had spent around one and a half months in a remand home.

The deceased, Manoj Ojha, 32, a resident of Delhi’s Chhattarpur, was shot during a roadside altercation, officers said. Police said Ojha approached paramedics stationed in an ambulance at the Kherki Daula toll plaza and requested to be rushed to a hospital. He was taken to a private hospital in Sector 38 but was declared dead on arrival.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said Ojha had promised the minor ₹20 lakh to kill Tosh over a gambling dispute. “He had opened fire on Tosh, but he had survived. Ojha didn’t pay the minor. A case of Tosh’s attempted murder was registered in Delhi,” Turan said.

Ojha later allegedly promised another ₹20 lakh for a contract killing in Hisar and took the minor and an associate, Lokesh, 21, with weapons. After failing to locate the target, the group returned, following which an argument over payment ensued, and Ojha was shot in the abdomen, Turan said.

Ojha fled in his Mahindra Bolero towards Kherki Daula for medical help but succumbed to his injuries. Turan said Ojha had 16 criminal cases registered in Delhi and had been convicted in two. Lokesh was arrested by the crime branch on Wednesday.