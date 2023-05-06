Water supply to be affected for 24 hours in parts of Gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Saturday said water supply in some parts of the city will remain affected for 24 hours from 9am on May 9 (Tuesday) to 9am May 10 (Wednesday). Gurugram, India- February 24, 2023: Huda city center metro station is the last station of the Gurugram at sector-29, A metro extension project will start from Huda centre to Cyber Hub in a loop. It will be 28 .5 kms, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 24 February 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Abhishek Behl's story)

Officials said the water supply will be affected due to the connection work of a newly laid pipeline near Signature Tower.

The authority issued a notice on Saturday, which said the connection work of a 700mm pipeline will be undertaken due to which there will be a total shutdown of water supply for 24 hours.

The GMDA supplies water to the city from treatment plants located at Basai and Chandu Budhera.

GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena said work to connect new pipelines with older ones at Signature Tower will take two days’ time due to which water supply will remain affected and the pipeline will be closed for 24 hours. “There will be no water supply on May 9. Water supply will be restored by 9am on May 10,” he said.

The areas that will be affected are sectors 16, 17,18,19,20,27,28,29,43, DLF I, II and IV, Sushant Lok I and II, South City 1, Udyog Vihar I, II, III, IV and V, MG Road, Surya Vihar, Sirhaul village, Chakkarpur, Sainik Khera and nearby areas.

Meena said residents should store water and are advised to use it judiciously.