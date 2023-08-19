CM Khattar attends GMDA meeting; approves infra projects

To provide water to the tail-end areas in the city, which face scarcity of water, particularly in the summer, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will lay master water supply pipeline from Basai water treatment plant to ensure that residents of Palam Vihar, sectors 22, 23, 23A and adjoining areas along the Dwarka Expressway get adequate potable water. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar attends GMDA’s meeting in Gurugram on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The proposal to lay the water pipeline and several other infrastructure projects were approved at a GMDA meeting, which was chaired by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the PWD guest house in Gurugram.

Interacting with the media after the meeting, Khattar said that the proposal to lay the master water pipeline at a cost of ₹125 crore has been approved and it will resolve the problem of water shortage in the tail-end areas of the city.

GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena said the proposed water pipeline will be 20-km in length and it will be laid along the Dwarka Expressway towards sectors 101, 104, 108, 110, 110A, dividing roads of Sectors 110A/111, railway crossing, dividing roads of Sectors 1/2, 23A/23, 22, 19/22, 19/20, National Highway (NH-8) Crossing and connecting to Cyber Hub and Sector 16. “This pipeline will resolve the issue of water scarcity being faced by residents in these areas,” he said.

Another key proposal approved during the GMDA meeting was the construction of a bund on the Haryana side of the Najafgarh drain.

Khattar also said that approval has been given for the construction of a drain along the Central Peripheral Road and a culvert in collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), on an equal cost-sharing basis. “Approval has been granted for the construction of a drain along the CPR and this will help in better management of rainwater during the monsoon. It will be constructed on a cost-sharing basis with the NHAI,” he said.

The chief minister also said that construction work of service roads along the Dwarka Expressway has also been allotted and work will commence soon. “The work on construction of service roads along the Dwarka Expressway will also start soon,” he said.

When asked about the recently approved Metro project in Gurugram by the Union cabinet, Khattar said that work for the construction of the Metro lines will be allotted soon. “We will soon allot the tender to a construction company and Metro work will commence,” he said.

Meena said the focus of the authority is to build infrastructure projects related to roads, water supply and stormwater drainage and sewage systems. “We want to ensure that basic necessities such as water, electricity, roads and related issues are made available to city residents on a priority basis. All the projects discussed in the meeting were pertaining to basic amenities and these have been approved. We will ensure that the projects are executed at the earliest,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also approved the GMDA budget worth ₹2,574 crore during the meeting.

