Gurugram: Police on Saturday booked 10 suspects for allegedly assaulting two employees of the Pathredi toll plaza in Bilaspur. The suspects had refused to pay toll due to which there was an altercation. They later called their friends and brutally assaulted the two employees, police added. 10 booked for assaulting toll plaza staff in Bilaspur

Police said the victims lodged a complaint at Bilaspur police station on Saturday, adding that the suspects are on the run.

Sandeep Sheoran, a resident of Khori village in Rewari, said, “At around 9.30am on Friday, Rajsingh alias Papli, of Pathredi village came to the toll plaza and refused to pay the toll amount. When he was asked to show relevant documents for toll exemption, he threatened us. My nephew Mohit was at the toll counter, and he asked him to either pay the toll or show his identity card, but he refused”.

Sheoran said that the suspect left the toll plaza after threatening them with dire consequences. “After an hour, Rajsingh came back in his SUV and called some of his associates from his village. I can recognise them by their faces,” he said.

Police said a group of at least 10 men reached the spot. They were armed with iron rods and sticks and assaulted both Sheoran and his brother Rahul with the intention of killing them.

The victims alleged that they were severely injured in the assault.

Rahu Dev, station house officer (SHO) of Bilaspur police station, said the victims were taken to a private hospital and are undergoing treatment. “We have recorded the statements of the injured and have registered a case against at least 10 villagers who were allegedly involved in the assault. We are also collecting CCTV footage of the incident,” he said.

A case under Section 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (assault), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the suspects at Bilaspur police station on Saturday, said police.