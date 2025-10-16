Gurugram traffic audit launched at 22 key junctions to ease jams

Traffic police, along with the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE), have undertaken a scientific audit of Gurugram’s traffic patterns at 22 busy intersections, officials said on Wednesday. The audit, part of an extensive study covering 218 critical junctions, began in January and aims to address congestion, violations, and poor road engineering. The study includes 15 km of accident-prone stretches under the Easy Roads project to enhance safety and reduce blackspots. (HT Archive)

Dr Rohit Baluja, president, IRTE, said work on traffic management improvements has already started at Rajiv Chowk and Shankar Chowk. “Our teams, along with the Traffic Engineering Centre (TEC), are developing a sustainable traffic management system while tracking movement, violations, and behavioural issues of vulnerable road users,” Baluja said.

Officials said locations such as Kherki Toll Plaza, DLF Phase II, South City II, Good Earth Mall, Mayfield Garden, Shankar Chowk and Signature Tower are being monitored through camera feeds from 218 junctions via the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

Shyamal Mishra, CEO, Gurugram Metro Development Authority ( GMDA), assured his support for improving traffic in Gurugram. “The IRTE and Traffic police should also find solutions for easing traffic on internal Gurugram roads, especially new sectors near Dwarka Expressway and those at Dadi Sati Chowk,” he said.

A senior IRTE official said the “bottom-up” audit identified volumetric encroachments, wrong signage, and lane reductions as key issues. “An audit report was submitted to civic authorities with recommendations, including road widening,” the official said.

As part of the Easy Roads project, 15 km of accident-prone stretches are also under review for improvement. Traffic agencies plan to rectify blackspots, enhance school-zone safety, and conduct road safety feasibility studies.