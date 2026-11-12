Gurugram traffic police impound over 1,100 vehicles without number plates in 10 days

Gurugram traffic police have impounded 1,135 vehicles for plying without number plates between November 1 and November 10 as part of a special enforcement drive across key stretches in the city. Traffic police teams have been conducting checks to identify such vehicles and impounding them instead of merely issuing challans, officials said on Wednesday. The traffic police said that vehicles without number plates pose a security concern as their identities become difficult to establish in the event of road accidents or criminal incidents. (Photo for representation) (Parveen Kumar/HT Photos )

The traffic police said that vehicles without number plates pose a security concern as their identities become difficult to establish in the event of road accidents or criminal incidents. Such vehicles also have a greater chance of being used in criminal activities, the police said.

The drive is part of a wider traffic enforcement campaign launched on October 9, under which 107 personnel have been given bikes and deployed across the city to monitor traffic movement and take action against violations.

Over the past 30 days, traffic police personnel have caught suspects riding two stolen motorcycles and a scooter. They have also seized 12kg of ganja from two people at Nainwal cut in Manesar, apprehended a bus driver who allegedly fled after an accident at Tikri cut, and helped transport people injured in separate road accidents to hospitals.

The traffic police have also stepped up deployment at major intersections, including Rajiv Chowk, Subhash Chowk and Shankar Chowk, with personnel working in three shifts. Around 30 vulnerable traffic points across the city have also been identified for increased police deployment.