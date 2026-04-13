Gurugram vehicle registrations hit 7-yr high, EV share low: Environmental group

Gurugram recorded 229,964 vehicle registrations between March 2025 and April 2026, the highest in seven years since 2019, up from about 201,000 in the same period last year, according to regional transport authority (RTA) data compiled by Envirocatalysts, an environmental think-tank, highlighting continued dependence on fossil-fuel vehicles. Over 100,000 two-wheelers registered in 2025 alone; private mobility dominates as city plans 15 EV charging and 10 battery-swapping stations. (HT Archive)

Petrol and ethanol-dependent vehicles (131,254), diesel (28,490) and petrol-CNG (24,082) remained the most preferred. Cleaner alternatives grew from a smaller base: only-CNG rose to 13,727 from 11,843 in 2024, while electric vehicles (including EV hybrids) declined to 12,530 from 13,091. Fossil hybrids rose sharply from 7,114 to 19,881. Since 2019, petrol and ethanol registrations have grown 1.47 times from 89,355, barring a COVID dip in 2020 (63,764). EV registrations increased over 11 times from 1,104 (at an average annual growth of about 50%) but account for only 5.4% of total registrations.

“Other than nominal registration charges for EVs across categories, the city will soon have its own 15 EV charging stations and 10 battery-swapping stations in high-footfall areas to promote sustainable mobility,” said a senior RTA official, requesting anonymity.

In 2025 alone, the city registered 100,675 two-wheelers, 73,542 private four-wheelers, 23,154 passenger four-wheelers and 1,914 buses, underlining reliance on private mobility amid public transport gaps. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) comprehensive mobility management plan (December 2020) targeted 1,500 e-buses by 2026. Currently, only 150 public buses operate with average daily ridership of 60,000. Since 2019, 8,808 buses have been registered, only nine EVs. “A concessionaire agreement and prototype trial of e-buses are due in the next four weeks before 100 new e-buses are to be rolled out in phases starting from July,” said an official from Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited.

Sunil Dahiya, founder and lead analyst at Envirocatalysts, said diesel vehicles account for 12.8% and petrol 57% of registrations in Gurugram in FY 2025-26. “Diesel exhaust contributes significantly to PM2.5 concentrations and continues to have a disproportionate impact on urban air quality, underscoring the need for tighter primary emission monitoring systems,” Dahiya added.