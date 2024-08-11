Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 11, 2024
Aug 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on August 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on August 11, 2024, is 30.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 30.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 73% and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 07:05 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 12, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.21 °C and 35.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 30.68 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 102.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 12, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.21 °C and 35.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 30.68 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 102.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 12, 2024
|33.01 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 13, 2024
|33.65 °C
|Light rain
|August 14, 2024
|32.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 15, 2024
|29.08 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 16, 2024
|33.59 °C
|Light rain
|August 17, 2024
|30.29 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 18, 2024
|26.93 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on August 11, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.91 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|30.78 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.18 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|27.31 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.38 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE
Copy