Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 25, 2024
Aug 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on August 25, 2024 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on August 25, 2024, is 33.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 34.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:56 AM and will set at 06:51 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 26, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.73 °C and 33.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 34.6 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 85.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 25, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 26, 2024
|32.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 27, 2024
|31.56 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 28, 2024
|32.85 °C
|Light rain
|August 29, 2024
|32.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 30, 2024
|31.73 °C
|Light rain
|August 31, 2024
|34.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 1, 2024
|35.8 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on August 25, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.25 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|28.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.21 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.9 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|23.27 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|25.95 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Delhi
|34.23 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
