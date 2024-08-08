Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 8, 2024
Aug 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on August 8, 2024 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on August 8, 2024, is 31.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 33.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 9, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.06 °C and 30.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 84%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 33.09 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 150.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 8, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 9, 2024
|27.28 °C
|Very heavy rain
|August 10, 2024
|26.89 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 11, 2024
|28.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 12, 2024
|31.14 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 13, 2024
|32.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 14, 2024
|35.29 °C
|Light rain
|August 15, 2024
|28.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.18 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|30.91 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|30.42 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|22.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|22.92 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.42 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.65 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
