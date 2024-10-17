Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 18, 2024 32.74 °C Sky is clear October 19, 2024 33.39 °C Sky is clear October 20, 2024 32.52 °C Sky is clear October 21, 2024 32.77 °C Sky is clear October 22, 2024 33.32 °C Sky is clear October 23, 2024 33.64 °C Sky is clear October 24, 2024 33.61 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.51 °C Moderate rain Chennai 27.74 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.02 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.15 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 33.02 °C Broken clouds Delhi 31.84 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Gurugram today, on October 17, 2024, is 31.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.02 °C and 34.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 18, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.99 °C and 36.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.With temperatures ranging between 22.02 °C and 34.85 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 369.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.