Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 5, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 6, 2024 34.96 °C Sky is clear October 7, 2024 33.82 °C Sky is clear October 8, 2024 34.0 °C Sky is clear October 9, 2024 34.07 °C Sky is clear October 10, 2024 34.46 °C Light rain October 11, 2024 34.33 °C Sky is clear October 12, 2024 35.1 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.02 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.66 °C Light rain Chennai 29.25 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 20.72 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 29.14 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.94 °C Few clouds Delhi 34.89 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Gurugram today, on October 5, 2024, is 34.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 37.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 6, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.21 °C and 37.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 37.38 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 87.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 5, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

