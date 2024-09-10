Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 11, 2024 35.67 °C Moderate rain September 12, 2024 24.96 °C Heavy intensity rain September 13, 2024 26.21 °C Light rain September 14, 2024 31.2 °C Overcast clouds September 15, 2024 31.37 °C Overcast clouds September 16, 2024 31.98 °C Overcast clouds September 17, 2024 29.18 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.74 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.36 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.88 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.23 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.37 °C Light rain Delhi 34.38 °C Light rain

The temperature in Gurugram today, on September 10, 2024, is 33.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 35.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.09 °C and 36.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 35.75 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 336.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

