Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.98 °C, check weather forecast for September 19, 2024
Sep 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on September 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on September 19, 2024, is 28.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.98 °C and 31.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, September 20, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.79 °C and 34.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 140.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 20, 2024
|32.64 °C
|Few clouds
|September 21, 2024
|33.26 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 22, 2024
|35.51 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 23, 2024
|36.33 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 24, 2024
|36.23 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 25, 2024
|35.69 °C
|Light rain
|September 26, 2024
|35.82 °C
|Light rain
