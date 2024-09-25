Menu Explore
Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 25, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on September 25, 2024 here.

The temperature in Gurugram today, on September 25, 2024, is 33.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.02 °C and 36.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 26, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.08 °C and 33.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.

With temperatures ranging between 29.02 °C and 36.26 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 392.0, falling in the severe category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 26, 2024 32.82 °C Light rain
September 27, 2024 31.25 °C Scattered clouds
September 28, 2024 30.13 °C Broken clouds
September 29, 2024 30.94 °C Sky is clear
September 30, 2024 33.87 °C Scattered clouds
October 1, 2024 36.14 °C Sky is clear
October 2, 2024 37.06 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 25, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 25.37 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 28.17 °C Heavy intensity rain
Chennai 32.33 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 21.03 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.38 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.9 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 35.68 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Gurugram weather update on September 25, 2024

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
