Gurugram witnesses waterlogging, traffic jams and power outage after rain

Heavy rainfall in Gurugram caused power outage, waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas, including Delhi-Jaipur highway on Monday evening. The problem of power outage was also reported from different areas of Gurugram.(File/PTI)

The traffic police were seen trying to clear out congestion on the roads even during rain.

The problem of power outage was also reported from different areas of the city.

"Despite repeated issues, the MCG and GMDA have not effectively cleaned the drainage systems. Crores of rupees spent in the name of waterlogging management but in Gurugram even light rain led to waterlogging", said Arjun Goyal, a student of LLB, who was stuck in the traffic jam near Rajiv chowk.

A senior traffic police officer said that in order to ensure that drivers do not face any problems due to waterlogging at various places, officers are on duty to ensure smooth flow of traffic.