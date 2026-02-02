Gurugram: 21-year-old killed after truck mows down his scooter

A 21-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck hit his two-wheeler and mowed him down near a flyover in Jharsa village in Sector 38early Sundaymorning, police said. The victim was identified as Yash Chaudhary, a resident of Heera Nagar in Gurugram. He was headed towards Kanhai in Sector 45 when the incident occurred, officials said. (Representational image)

A senior officer at Sector 40 police station, requesting anonymity, said: “Police were alerted by passersby and an emergency response vehicle (ERV) was dispatched to the spot. However, the 21-year-old had already been taken to a nearby government hospital by the time the police reached the spot. The man has been declared dead on arrival by the doctors.”

Preliminary investigations revealed that the truck driver fled from the spot soon after the incident around 12.15am on Sunday.

The victim’s family was notified about the accident and his body was taken to the mortuary for a post-mortem at Civil Hospital in Sector 10A,” the officer added.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 281 (rash driving or driving on a public way) and 106 (cause death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Sunday.

“Police are scanning the CCTV footage on the flyover to ascertain the identity of the suspect,” Turan said.