Gurugram: 21-yr-old crushed as tractor-tanker falls into site basement

A 21-year-old man was crushed to death after the tractor-tanker he was driving fell into a several-feet-deep basement at a construction site from a muddy ramp in Sector 12 on Saturday, police said. Deceased had been living in Palam Vihar and worked as a water supply contractor, officers said. (HT)

The deceased was identified as Himanshu Rajput, of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, who had been living in Sector 23, Palam Vihar, for the past six years, officers added. Police said Rajput worked as a water supply contractor.

Investigators said the incident took place between 11.30pm and 12 noon on Saturday when Rajput reached the construction site along the Old Delhi-Gurugram Road with a tanker to supply water.

Prem Singh, the deceased’s brother-in-law, told police Rajput was descending a muddy ramp leading to the basement when the accident took place. “One of the wheels of the tractor slipped from the edge of the muddy ramp, and Rajput lost control,” he said.

Singh said the tractor overturned and plunged several feet into the basement along with the tanker carrying around 5,000 litres of water. Rajput attempted to jump from the vehicle as it toppled but got trapped beneath the tanker and was crushed to death, he added.

Inspector Chander Bhan, station house officer of Sector 14 police station, said police reached the spot soon after receiving information. “However, Rajput was already dead by that time, and his body was mutilated. It was taken to a civil hospital and then shifted to a government mortuary for autopsy,” he said.

Bhan said Rajput’s parents were yet to arrive from their hometown. “After they submit a written complaint, a further course of action will be taken in the matter,” he added.