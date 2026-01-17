Gurugram: 25-year-old man held for murdering ‘friend’

A 25-year-old man was arrested from Saraswati enclave in Sector 37 on Thursday for allegedly murdering his “friend” by slitting his throat and wrists with a razor blade over a financial dispute, police said on Friday. The accused in police custody. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Police identified the suspect as Satish Tiwari, originally from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. He was currently living in Saraswati Enclave and worked as a bike-taxi operator for the past one year.

The deceased was Faisal Idrisi, 27, of Kanpur, living in Sector 37 with wife Uzma, 25, for two years. He was also working as a bike-taxi operator.

Police said that his decomposed body, initially unidentified, was foundcovered with a Styrofoam sheet in an empty plot behind a liquor store in Sector 37 on January 8. His legs were tied with a tape and hands with nylon rope, said police, adding that his mobile phone and motorcycle were missing.

According to police, Idrisi was missing since January 23 after his wife and her relatives allegedly assaulted him and removed him from his house. A delivery payment slip with a serial number was recovered from his pocket using which investigators traced his identity with Kanpur police’s help.

Initially, on the complaint of deceased’s father Farid Idrisi, his wife and in-laws were booked in a murder case registered at Sector 10 police station on January 9, said police.

However, during investigation, it was revealed that Tiwari murdered Idrisi on December 24 night, said inspector Kuldeep Singh, Sector 10 police station house officer.

“Both befriended each other in November while purchasing liquor from a store in Sector 37,” said Singh, adding that Tiwari needed ₹1 lakh and Idrisi, introducing himself as a lawyer, promised to get a loan passed.

“On pretext of arranging the loan, Idrisi used to borrow money in small amounts periodically from Tiwari which amounted to ₹12,000. He had scolded Tiwari once when he was asked to return,” Singh said.

Police said, after the dispute with his wife, Idrisi planned to drink liquor with Tiwari on January 24 following which he purchased liquor four times from the store in Sector 37 between 12noon and 6pm. Both consumed liquor at various locations and in the meantime, Tiwari came to know that he was going Kanpur after his dispute with his wife and was irked that Idrisi was not returning his money.

After Idrisi became drunk, Tiwari dragged him to the empty plot behind the liquor store after 10pm and strangled him after tying limbs with tapes and ropes lying there, said police.

Police said Tiwari, using his blade, slit Idrisi’s wrists and throat. Soon after, he fled with Idrisi’s phone and motorcycle and hid it in Raebareli on December 25. Using the deceased’s UPI codeon December 25, he made purchases and transferred ₹5,000 into another account to take cash.

Tiwari resumed his bike-taxi services as usual from December 26 till his arrest by sub-inspector Amit Gadhwal of Sector 10 police station, said police, adding that a police team reached his rented accommodation and took him to Sector 10 police station and during questioning he confessed to the crime.

Investigators said that during investigation, Tiwari told them that he watched Crime Patrol and had taken cues from the show which led him to place clothes below the wrists to avoid blood spillage on ground.