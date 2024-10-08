Gurugram: 90 reported Dengue cases so far, officials urge precautions

The district has witnessed around 90 reported cases of dengue so far this year, according to Gururgam health department officials. Of these, 51 patients required hospitalisation, though no fatalities have been reported so far, they added. According to Gurugram’s health officials, residents should take precautions, such as wearing full-sleeved clothes and using mosquito repellents (AP)

According to Gurugram health department officials, they have flagged regions like PHC Wazirabad, Bhangrola, Nakhrola, Badshahpur, Bhondsi, Bhorakalan, and Garhi as dengue hotspots. Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer of Gurugram, said, “These areas, especially Wazirabad, are vulnerable to dengue. Many patients with viral symptoms, likely dengue, come from these areas due to poor sanitation and contaminated water.”

Similarly, officials have further ramped up efforts to contain the outbreak. A total of 8,561 samples have been collected for testing, 1,746 rapid tests conducted, and 5,860 houses inspected, uncovering dengue larvae in 223 homes, health officials said. This prompted the issuance of 13,899 notices to homeowners, as well as to private and government offices, where dengue larvae were detected. These notices were issued under the Municipal Bye-laws Act of 1973 due to non-compliance with health advisories, officials added.

In response to the 90 reported cases, the health department has directed the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram to increase fogging in high-risk areas. They have also introduced gambusia fish, which feed on mosquito larvae, into 196 water bodies across affected areas like Wazirabad, Farukhnagar, and Bhondsi.

As part of their efforts, officials are also conducting door-to-door fever surveys and campaigns urging residents to check for stagnant water in overhead tanks, flowerpots, and coolers. According to Gurugram’s health officials, residents should take precautions, such as wearing full-sleeved clothes and using mosquito repellents. People showing flu-like symptoms should seek medical attention immediately, they added.

Last year, the city recorded 278 cases and one death, while 2022 saw 440 cases. In 2021, there were 327 cases with one death. The highest spike in recent years occurred in 2015 with 451 cases. Since then, the numbers have varied, with 86 cases in 2016, 66 in 2017, 93 in 2018, 22 in 2019, and 51 in 2020.