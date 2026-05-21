Gurugram: Ardee City residents accuse MCG of water wastage amid supply crisis

Residents of Ardee City have accused the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) of gross mismanagement of water supply operations, alleging large quantities of water were wasted on roads and parks over the past week even as several households faced inadequate supply. Water flooded the park in Block D after overflow negligence by pump operators on Sunday, locals alleged. (HT)

The crisis surfaced after the private pump operator hired by the Ardee City Residents Welfare Association (RWA) fell ill, forcing the colony to temporarily rely on the MCG-deployed operator at its boosting station. Residents alleged the MCG operator failed to manage the underground water tanks and pumping system properly, leading to continuous overflow onto roads, green belts and parks.

“The water kept overflowing from underground tanks almost every day for the past week. Roads and parks remained flooded, but despite such wastage, many homes still faced low water pressure and irregular supply,” said Chaitali Mandhotra, a resident.

The RWA said the problem was rooted in MCG’s 2022 takeover of civic management of the area. “Since the takeover by MCG, the staff could not handle the pumping system in the colony, and therefore the RWA had hired two private pump operators since 2022 at its own cost,” said RWA president Parveen Yadav.

Yadav further alleged that MCG operators were sometimes absent from the site entirely. “The RWA then arranged free water tankers for all the residents. But it is sad that despite a proper supply of water, residents did not get water for a week,” he said.Residents said they had to rely on water tankers between Wednesday and Monday last week due to irregular supply in the colony.

Residents also alleged the overflow created unhygienic and stagnant water conditions in parts of the colony. Mandhotra highlighted the contradiction in the civic body’s own public messaging: “It is ironic that the authorities warn residents against water wastage and impose penalties while hundreds of litres of potable water are being allowed to overflow on public roads for days.”

The RWA has demanded strict action against the MCG operator concerned and urged the civic body to deploy technically trained staff at the boosting station to prevent recurrence.

MCG executive engineer Sandeep Singh Sihag acknowledged the issue and said complaints had been received from residents. “We received complaints from the residents. We will take strict action against the pump operator. I have asked the junior engineer in the area to look into the problem further. MCG stays committed to the residents,” Sihag said.