Gurugram: Guard assaulted for blocking entry, row over thoroughfare

A security guard was assaulted by an unidentified man outside Mayfield Garden in Sector 51 on Saturday evening after the latter was allegedly denied entry into the residential society for using it as a thoroughfare, police said on Sunday. The incident, which was captured on CCTV and later circulated on social media, took place at around 5.20 pm near Block M of the society, they added. CCTV footage shows an unidentified man attacking staff near Block M; police say the suspect fled with two women and an FIR is being initiated. (HT)

According to police, the man attempted to enter the society through M Block entry gatewith a boom barrier and physically attacked the security staff after being stopped. The jurisdiction falls under the Sector 50 police station.

A senior official at Sector 50 police station said the man was accompanied by two women, as seen in the CCTV footage. “He was accompanied by two women as shown in the CCTV footage. Upon being denied permission to enter the society, the agitated visitor began arguing with the security guards,” the official said, citing the complaint submitted by the assaulted guard identified as Dinesh.

Police said the situation escalated when the guard asked the man to clear the entry point. “From what we have heard from the staff, the man was demanding to use the society as a shortcut to reach the nearby mall’s back entry. A written complaint was submitted in this regard to the police,” said Jitender Singh, general secretary of the residents’ welfare association of Mayfield Green. Notably, the shortcut runs across government land.

Singh said the route through the society had long been used as a thoroughfare to access the mall but was recently closed at Block M using boom barriers following safety concerns raised by residents. “Security staff deployed have been advised to refrain from indulging in any heated arguments with passersby and politely show them the nearby lane,” he said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, along with the two women who were also captured on CCTV, fled the spot after the incident. “Based on the complaint received from the society, an investigation is currently underway, including registering an FIR, against the unidentified suspects,” said Sandeerp Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

Meanwhile, M2K mall authorities said the matter should be resolved amicably between the RWA and the commercial establishment. “No one can be denied entry on the government-owned land,” said Sanjay Koul, a representative of M2K mall. “We have reached out to the RWA multiple times to not restrict the entry of commuters. Local police have also been informed that at least three medical clinics run from inside the establishment, and often patients with emergencies reach there through this route,” he added.