Gurugram: HSVP proposes to takeover streetlight maintenance work from MCM

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has submitted a proposal to the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) to take over the maintenance and installation work of streetlights in sectors 81 to 99. Residents say that sectors 85, 86, 90, 91 and 92 urgently require intervention.

Local residents said that streetlights across these sectors constantly face issues, with many not working, some requiring repairs or replacements, and several locations still lacking installations. They added that the sectors most urgently requiring intervention include sectors 85, 86, 90, 91 and 92.

Mandeep Dhankhar, executive engineer at MCM, said: “The proposal has been forwarded to senior officials, and we will proceed only after receiving approval. The existing streetlights are very old and based on halogen bulbs. If the takeover happens, we will replace them with LEDs and repair those that are currently non-functional.”

Residents noted that the streetlights in the area were installed nearly 15 years ago and little repair work has been carried out since then. “HSVP delays the repair work. We have had to call them 10 times just to get streetlights fixed,” said Praveen Malik, RWA president of Rising Homes Society, Sector 92.

“Old streetlights are a major concern for residents of New Gurugram. There are stretches—especially along main roads and on sector dividing roads—where the lights don’t work at all. With winter already here and fog setting in, the absence of proper lighting makes commuting extremely difficult and increases the risk of accidents,” he added.

Shekhar Gupta, a resident of Sector 86, said: “We have been demanding new and functional streetlights in our area for a long time. The existing lights still use halogen bulbs, which should be replaced with LEDs. This will not only improve visibility but also help save electricity. There are areas where the poles are also not in proper shape, with loose wiring.”

A senior HSVP official said the authority has been maintaining the streetlights in these sectors since 2012 or early 2013. “An estimate of ₹2 crore for the streetlight work has been sent to MCM. The streetlights currently cover a road network of at least 150 km. If the proposal is approved, the responsibility will be handed over to MCM,” the official said.

When asked about the current status of streetlights in the area, the official said that repairs are carried out whenever a complaint is received. He added that some locations still require maintenance, which will be attended to soon.

Despite repeated calls and messages, Arun Dhankhar, chief engineer (electricity) at HSVP, could not be reached for a comment.