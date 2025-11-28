Gurugram: Nehru Stadium’s unsafe basketball court under spotlight after twin tragedies in Haryana

Two teenage basketball players lost their lives in separate incidents in Haryana’s Rohtak and Bahadurgarh within a span of 48 hours onSunday and Tuesday due to the collapse of rusted iron poles in basketball courts, sparking alarm over the state of sports infrastructure and safety standards in Haryana. Rough patches seen on the basketball court at Nehru Stadium in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday ordered a thorough inspection of infrastructure in all sports complexes and stadiums, following the deaths of both basketball players.

Meanwhile, a spot check by a HT team revealed that the basketball court at Gurugram’s Nehru Stadium,a public spacewhere around 45-50 players come in regularly to practice, is deteriorating. Though the poles were found to be secure, the uneven and rough surfaces with sections of the flooring coming loose could not be ignored.

Players told HTthat several injuries have occurred recently due to the uneven patches on the court. “The flooring has been in poor condition for the past two-three months. While practising, we often slip, and there have been instances where players have been injured,” said Shankar Rathi (name changed), a basketball player who regularly practices on the court.

A senior player said that a letter highlighting the issues was submitted to district sports officer (DSO) Aarti Kohli two to three months ago, but no action has been taken so far.

In response DSO Kohli said that she is taking this matter seriously. “We will make sure the flooring of the court gets fixed in next 10 days”, she said.

Gajjraj Singh, deputy director (Sports) at Nehru Stadium, assured that repairs will be carried out. “We ensure that all the courts and stadiums, whether for basketball or hockey, are properly maintained for players who train here. A quotation will be finalised soon, and the work is expected to be completed within the next 15 to 20 days,” he said.

The stadium also houses two hostels and an office building that were declared unsafe nearly five years ago, according to a report of PWD and Sports department, yet no action has been taken, and all three structures remain standing. The roofs are in a dilapidated condition, windows are broken and the buildings stand dangerously close to the new boys hostel, which accommodates 25 volleyball players. The staff also reported complaints about plaster falling off the walls, posing additional safety risks.

Singh stated that the matter has been repeatedly brought to the attention of the Public Works Department (PWD). “We have written letters to PWD officials and raised this issue multiple times. We make sure that the players do not enter these unsafe buildings,” he said, showing the most recent letter, which was sent in 2024.

Meanwhile, DSO Aarti Kohli said that another reminder letter will be sent to the PWD within the week. “We have already requested the demolition of these unsafe buildings and the construction of new ones in coordination with PWD teams. Even MLA Mukesh Sharma has raised this issue,” she added.

When contacted, MLA Mukesh Sharma said he plans to discuss the matter with PWD officials soon. “Both buildings will be demolished and rebuilt. We have also raised this issue in a meeting with the chief minister. This is certainly a worrisome situation, and we cannot compromise on the safety of our young players,” he said.

Meanwhile, despite repeated calls and messages by HT, PWD officials declined to comment on the issue.

Additionally, a heap of garbage has accumulated just below the new boys’ hostel, posing a health hazard for the young athletes. When asked about the issue, a staff member said, “Our teams regularly monitor maintenance. We will try to remove this as soon as possible.”

While there is only one basketball court in Nehru Stadium, at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, there are three basketball courts, which are in a good condition in comparison to Nehru Stadium.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is responsible for maintaining the stadium. RP Godara, who oversees the facility, said the stadium hosts a variety of sports, including athletics, cricket, archery, wrestling, and volleyball.

While the court’s flooring and poles were in good condition, the rings required some replacement. “We will have the rings and boards changed soon. They aren’t urgently needed, but we want to provide the best for our young players,” said RP Godara, adding that the court was recently repaired ahead of the Haryana State Championship held in early November.