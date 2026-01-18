Gurugram: One dead in car crash on Golf Course Road

A 31-year-old civil engineer died, and three of his colleagues were injured after the Honda City car they were travelling in lost control and rammed a divider inside an underpass near Sector 42 on Golf Course Road early Saturday, police said. The spot where the accident occurred. (HT)

The deceased was identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Fatehpur in Rajasthan’s Kotputli. He worked as a civil engineer with an interior design firm based in Udyog Vihar Phase V, Sector 19.

Police said the injured were Mohit Kumar, 35, a resident of Ghaziabad; Mithilesh Kumar, 38, from Gurugram; and Bilal, 29, of Green Field Colony in Faridabad. Mohit is the firm’s project manager, Mithilesh, the accounts head and Bilal, an interior designer.

Investigators said all four were taken to a private hospital in Sector 43, where Anil died during treatment. Mohit and Bilal were discharged after first aid, while Mithilesh remained critical and was admitted to the ICU.

Police said Mohit was driving his Ghaziabad-registered Honda City and was heading from the office to a commercial outlet construction site at DLF One Horizon Centre in Sector 43 when the accident occurred between 12.10 am and 12.30 am.

Bilal told HT that he had brought homemade biryani for his colleagues and was being dropped back to the site when the crash took place. “The car spun, and the rear-right side rammed the divider,” he said, adding that ambulances took about 15 minutes to arrive.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said Anil and Mithilesh, who were seated at the rear, suffered head injuries. “No foul play or negligence was suspected by Anil’s family yet. There were no CCTV cameras near the spot,” he said, adding that Bilal’s statement is being examined under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita at DLF Phase I police station. Anil’s body was handed over to his family after the autopsy, police said.