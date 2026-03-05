Gurugram: Poor sanitation, bad roads afflict Sector 9

Sector 9, part of old Gurugram developed in the late 1980s, is grappling with mounting civic challenges as its population has steadily grown, with residents alleging that infrastructure has failed to keep pace. With nearly 2,000 familiesresiding in the area, locals have flagged deteriorating internal roads, poor maintenance of green belts, a rising stray dog and cattle menace, gaps in door-to-door garbage collection, and illegal parking as key concerns. Locals have flagged deteriorating internal roads, poor maintenance of green belts, a rising stray dog and cattle menace, gaps in door-to-door garbage collection, and illegal parking as key concerns. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Broken internal roads

Residents said the 18-metre-wide internal roads were last rebuilt in 2022 but reverted to a damaged state within a year, raising concerns over quality control and accountability.

Inderjeet Singh Chauhan, RWA president of Sector 9, said the internal roads are in the poorest condition. “The internal roads that connect residential areas to the main roads are riddled with potholes and uneven patches. The condition has remained poor for the last two to three years. Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken,” he said.

“The roads are in such a pathetic condition that even two-wheelers struggle to pass through certain stretches. With the surface badly broken, large amounts of dust are generated, making it difficult for residents to commute. We are forced to inhale the dust every day, which is particularly harmful for children and senior citizens,” he added.

Residents also said the main roads and the Sector 9/9A dividing road lack proper pavements. “Pedestrian safety is a joke in Gurugram. People are forced to walk on the roads alongside heavy and speeding vehicles, putting their lives at constant risk,” Chauhan said.

They acknowledged that the main road developed by the GMDA is in relatively better condition but said it is frequently dug up and redeveloped.

Ward councillor Naresh Kumar said the internal road project was earlier halted after he flagged quality concerns with CM Vigilance. “At that time, an inquiry was initiated. Now, another resident has again lodged a complaint with CM Vigilance, following which fresh samples will be collected for testing,” he said, adding that tenders have been allocated. “As soon as the situation is sorted out and clearances are received, the roadwork will begin again.”

Stray dog menace

Residents said stray dogs roam residential lanes and markets, often chasing vehicles. Resident Ishaan Yadav said senior citizens and children are most affected. “While not all dogs are aggressive, some bark randomly at people, creating fear and discomfort. Although we read in newspapers that the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has begun vaccination and sterilisation drives, we have yet to see any tangible progress in our sector,” he said.

In response, Mohit, a junior engineer at MCG, said sterilisation and vaccination drives have gained momentum in March, with a focus currently on Sector 31. “Vedanta Pvt Ltd, which has taken over the sterilisation and vaccination programme under its CSR initiative, will be carrying out the process area-wise. The aim is to sterilise and vaccinate around 400 dogs every month,” he said.

Garbage collection, parking woes

Chauhan said MCG is not carrying out proper door-to-door garbage collection and that the RWA has engaged a private contractor, charging ₹50 to 100 per household monthly. Meanwhile, MP Soni, RWA patron, said, “Door-to-door garbage collection is a basic civic necessity, and the people of Sector 9 deserve no less.”

Ward councillor Kumar said at least 10 garbage vehicles are needed, but only two or three currently come. “I have raised the issue multiple times with MCG officials and the Joint Commissioner, yet no concrete action has been taken. At present, only two or three vehicles come in,” he said.

In response, Vishal Yadav, joint commissioner at MCG, said he would seek an update and ensure corrective steps if required. “I will speak with the concerned sanitation inspector to get an update. If this is indeed the case, we will ensure it is set right so that residents do not have to face inconvenience,” he said.

Residents also flagged illegal parking, particularly along the Sector 9/9A dividing road and near ESI Hospital, alleging traffic congestion and blocked ambulances. They further pointed to the absence of zebra crossings and speed breakers on the dividing road and neglected green belts filled with litter and overgrown shrubs. A senior GMDA official said concerned officials will inspect the area, and necessary measures will be taken soon.

A traffic police official said a special enforcement drive has recently been launched by the Gurugram traffic police to curb illegal parking across the city. “Regular inspections will be conducted near market areas to check violations. Vehicles found parked at unauthorised spots will be seized. Commuters can collect their vehicles from the designated private parking facility near the Kingdom of Dreams, in front of Apparel House,” he said, asking not to be named.