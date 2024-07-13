Gurugram’s Road Millennium City Metro station caves in; area barricaded

A section of road opposite Fortis Hospital near Millennium City metro station, leading towards Subash Chowk, collapsed on Friday, resulting in a six-feet deep pothole. Promptly alerted by motorists, the traffic police barricaded the affected area as a precautionary measure. The pothole was six feet deep. (HT Photo)

GMDA officials from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) responded swiftly upon receiving reports and repaired the pothole the same day. According to officials, they have investigated the cause of the road damage. GMDA authorities clarified that there are no sewer lines or stormwater drainage passing through the area that could have contributed to the incident.

According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred on Friday morning when the road near Fortis Hospital began sinking suddenly, causing alarm among motorists who immediately halted their vehicles. The sizable pothole, measuring approximately five to six feet deep, prompted the traffic police to cordon off the area.

“We received information about the road damage in the evening, and our maintenance team promptly repaired the pothole,” said a senior GMDA official, adding that the reason behind the pothole will be investigated.

A GMDA spokesperson confirmed, “Our team received notification of a sinkhole formation near Fortis Hospital. To take remedial measures and to avoid further inconvenience during the ongoing rainy season, the contractor was directed to immediately repair the road and the cavity was filled with a granular sub-base and topped with concrete layer. The team is looking into the matter to identify the probable cause of the settlement.”