Gururgam: No casualty in fire at 5-storey Sec 28 building

A five-storeyed residential building caught fire at Chakkarpur in Sector 28 on Friday, police said, adding that at least four people were rescued from the building. Officials said that the building was being run as a guest house. (HT)

Fire department officials said an alert about the fire was received at 1.30pm after which fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Sector 29 fire station.

Officials said that the building was being run as a guest house. The building has five floors, 18 rooms, with four one-BHK units on each.

Officials said that the fire had started at the entrance of the building which soon engulfed the front part due to which the occupants were unable to come out.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said police and fire fighters climbed to the upper floors from the rear portion of the building and rescued those who were trapped inside.

“At least four persons living in the guest house were trapped when rescue workers including state disaster response force reached the spot,” said Turan.

Meanwhile fire department officials said that the entire building had got filled with dense smoke as the fire spread rapidly. They said that electrical short circuit in junction boxes at the entrance has been suspected to be the preliminary cause of fire.

HT had reported on Friday that the fire department in Gurugram was facing crunch of manpower and a functioning hydraulic ladder to carry out rescue works.