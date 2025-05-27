Gururgam’s Sec 29 pubs running on diesel gensets under HSPCB scanner

Several high-profile pubs, restaurants, and clubs in Sector 29 are operating illegally, violating a host of environmental and civic norms, despite official action from authorities. The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has found multiple outlets functioning without the mandatory Consent to Operate (CTO), and many are still running on banned diesel generators despite having their electricity disconnected. Pubs and restaurants at the Sector 29 hub. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

According to officials, over a dozen restaurants, and pubs are in violation of the environmental norms. They added that these violations have caused them to seal six of these establishments.

“Diesel gensets are a serious pollutant, and only CNG-based backup is allowed in non-attainment cities like Gurugram. These outlets are openly flouting rules,” said an HSPCB official, requesting anonymity. Under the National Clean Air Programme, diesel gensets are barred in such zones due to their impact on air quality, officials added.

Adding to the violations, several establishments are operating without occupation certificates (OC) issued by the pollution board and lack sewage treatment plants (STPs)—or have only claimed to install them on paper. According to HSPCB officials, solid and liquid waste from kitchens is being dumped in open areas including green belts, parking lots, and even stormwater drains adjacent to Leisure Valley, leading to sanitation hazards and clogged sewer lines.Officials say many of these establishments have been operating without an OC for at least two months.

HSPCB regional officer Akansha Tanwar said the department had issued multiple notices and sealed kitchens. “We have disconnected power in certain outlets and are planning surprise inspections. Anyone found operating illegally will face strict action under the Environmental Protection Act,” she said.

“Sector 29 has become a cesspool of unchecked dumping. You can smell the decay from the main road,” said Rajeev Yadav, a Supreme Court advocate and environmental activist. “The administration has failed miserably. Expect boats, not cars, to enter the market once the monsoon arrives,” he added.

Environmental activist Vaishali Rana echoed similar concerns. “No pub can get CTO without an OC and an STP—yet they’re all running with impunity. What example are we setting for the rest of the city?” she asked.

However, pub managers claimed they were pushed into a corner. “The electricity disconnection has crippled us. We are operating on gensets because we’ve had zero business for weeks,” said one manager, requesting anonymity. Another added, “This is peak season. Give us a window to comply instead of abruptly cutting power.”

Local RWAs and councillors are now demanding coordinated action. “You can’t have a lawless hospitality zone in the middle of the city,” said Anoop Singh, MCG councillor from Ward 25. “This is a public health issue.”