The Haryana government on Monday appointed Gurugram Municipal commissioner PC Meena as the chief executive officer of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority. He will continue to serve the MCG in the same capacity. This is the first time in the city both the key civic agencies will be headed by the same official. Meena to head both GMDA, MCG; Yashpal gets MCM

Meena was appointed as the MCG chief at the start of this year, and it was speculated that he was likely to get the key post of GMDA CEO as he was appointed OSD, GMDA at that time.

Meena has earlier served in the city as deputy commissioner from 2011 to 2013, he served as MCG commissioner Gurugram in second half of 2013 and was thereafter appointed as administrator, HSVP, Gurugram till middle of 2014.

In another significant development, Yashpal Yadav, who earlier served as the MCG commissioner, Gurugram from 2018 to 2019 and HSVP, administrator from 2016 to 2018 and currently serving as deputy commissioner Rohtak has been brought back as commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Manesar. He has been given additional charge as additional CEO, GMDA.

Yadav in the past played a key role in resolving the issue of oustees for the construction of Dwarka expressway and also in the redevelopment and greening of a part of Badshahpur drain.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has been given additional charge of chief administrator, Shri Sheetla Mata Shrine board in addition to his present duties.

