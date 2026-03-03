Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the 2026-27 budget he presented in the state Assembly reflects the aspirations of every citizen. Haryana Budget reflects people’s aspirations: CM Saini

Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented his second budget with an outlay of ₹2.23 lakh crore.

Speaking to mediapersons after presenting the budget, he said it aims to empower all sections of society, with a special focus on women, youth, sportspersons, farmers, and entrepreneurs.

The chief minister, while entering the House, donned a saffron-coloured turban, and he was greeted with chants of "Jo Bole So Nihal" from the treasury benches.

On being asked if his turban carried a political message, Saini dismissed the suggestion.

"It does not have any political undertone. From time to time, I wear a turban. Even yesterday, during my visit to Gurdaspur, I wore it. It is connected to my emotions and people like it," he said.

Saini said that from January 6 to January 27, 13 meetings were held from Gurugram to Panchkula with various stakeholders, and nearly 5,000 suggestions received through different platforms were incorporated into the budget.

He claimed that for the first time in the state's history, 98 per cent of the total budget for 2025-26 has been spent.

The chief minister said Haryana's GDP, which stood at ₹4.37 crore in 2014-15, is estimated to rise to ₹13.67 crore in 2025-26, with an economic growth rate of 9.5 per cent.

He added that per capita income has increased from ₹1.47 in 2014-15 to ₹3.95.

Saini said the World Bank will provide ₹2,716 crore for the 'Haryana Clean Air Project' and ₹5,715 crore for the 'Water Secure Haryana' project. Additionally, ₹474 crore will be approved for the Haryana AI Mission under which one lakh youth will receive training in artificial intelligence.

He also announced a target to create three lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' and said 4,000 new fair price shops will be opened, with 33 per cent reserved for women.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.