Haryana CM announces semiconductor policy

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced a series of measures to strengthen the state’s startup ecosystem, including the launch of a world-class incubator named H-HUB, a dedicated semiconductor manufacturing policy, and a framework to position Gurugram and Haryana as the Global Capability Centre (GCC) capital of the world. He was addressing an “Interaction with Startups and Industry Leaders” event in Gurugram at Sector 58.

Addressing an “Interaction with Startups and Industry Leaders” event in Gurugram at Sector 58, Saini said H-HUB will be developed in collaboration with leading corporates, startups, and educational institutions. “H-HUB will empower startups in Haryana to undertake cutting-edge research and product development,” he said. The facility will include plug-and-play workspaces, prototyping centres, and high-performance innovation labs.

Semiconductor push and GCC framework

Saini said Haryana will roll out a dedicated semiconductor policy in line with the Centre’s vision of making India a global semiconductor hub. A special framework for GCCs will also be created to encourage multinationals to set up technology and service hubs in Gurugram, which already houses several Fortune 500 companies.

Alongside this, the Chief Minister announced that a new industrial policy and multiple sector-specific policies are being drafted to promote innovation-driven growth across industries.

‘Make in Haryana, Design in Haryana’

Calling upon industrialists to contribute to the state’s growth, Saini said Haryana would align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call of “Make in India” and “Design in India”. “We want our entrepreneurs and industries to proudly embrace ‘Make in Haryana’ and ‘Design in Haryana’ as their guiding vision,” he said.

He added that the 2025–26 State Budget has earmarked the development of 10 new Industrial Model Townships (IMTs) across Haryana, spread over 20,000 acres of land voluntarily offered by landowners. These IMTs, he said, will be equipped with world-class infrastructure and single-window facilities for investors.

Women and AI as growth drivers

Highlighting Haryana’s startup ecosystem, Saini said the state currently ranks seventh in the country, with more than 9,100 registered startups and 19 unicorns, half of them women-led.

To support women founders, the state, in collaboration with NITI Aayog, is setting up a state chapter of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform, offering access to mentors, training, funding, and incubation.

He said AI hubs are being developed in Gurugram and Panchkula to foster artificial intelligence research and startups. To drive adoption of robotics, biotech, and deep-tech, Haryana has established a “Department of Future”.

Incubation centres, he said, will be set up across all industrial estates to give startups local access to mentorship, networking, and resources, while centres of excellence are planned in every district under the public-private partnership model to promote innovation and skills training.

The CM also said the state had recently provided ₹1.14 crore in financial assistance to 22 startups and announced entrepreneurship competitions with prize money of up to ₹1 crore to encourage young innovators.

Call for industry support

Saini urged industry leaders to channel CSR funds toward healthcare and education. He said district hospitals were being upgraded to match facilities available in private institutions, adding that “a healthy society is the foundation of a productive economy.”

Encouraging industry veterans to mentor startups, Saini recalled that they too had faced challenges in their early days. “Haryana has always been a frontrunner—from agriculture to industry, from education to innovation. Our goal is balanced growth where every sector contributes and every citizen benefits,” he said.