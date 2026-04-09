Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday conducted a detailed review of the progress of 'Samadhan Shivirs' being organised across the state to address citizens' grievances. Haryana CM reviews functioning of Samadhan camps; directs prompt, effective grievance redressal

Attending the review meeting via video conferencing, the chief minister heard complaints by people from various districts and instructed officials to ensure prompt and effective resolution.

Samadhan camps are organised every Monday and Thursday in the offices of deputy commissioners and sub-divisional magistrates across all districts. Complaints that can be resolved on the spot are addressed immediately, while resolution of remaining cases is ensured within a week or two, officials said.

Since the campaign's launch on June 10, 2024, around 1.5 lakh complaints have been received across the state, out of which approximately 78 per cent have been resolved, an official statement said.

In Thursday's meeting, the chief minister spoke directly with citizens from various districts, heard their issues, and directed officials to prioritise and resolve pending cases at the earliest, the statement said.

Saini also reviewed pending cases from the years 2024, 2025, and 2026, issuing clear instructions to ensure their timely disposal.

During the meeting, the chief minister took serious note of absence of officials in some districts. "Taking the absence of concerned officers in Mahendragarh district and the SDM office in Badshahpur seriously, he directed all deputy commissioners and SDMs to be personally present in Samadhan Shivirs and listen to citizens' grievances," the statement read, adding that strict instructions were issued to officers who have been regularly absent from these review meetings.

Saini stated that a weekly review meeting of Samadhan camps is held every Friday, which should be chaired by respective deputy commissioners. He emphasised that officers must personally chair the meetings and monitor the resolution of pending complaints.

The chief minister reiterated the state government's goal to ensure time-bound, transparent, and effective resolution of citizens' grievances, asserting that any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Arun Kumar Gupta; Director, Women and Child Development Department, Priyanka Soni; OSD to Chief Minister, B B Bharti, and other officers were present during the meeting.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.