Haryana CM Saini inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects worth 113 cr in Gurugram

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Published on: Dec 31, 2025 05:24 am IST

During the 'Viksit Gurugram' rally here, Saini announced that a new school building would be constructed at about ₹4.90 crore at the Gaushala ground near Gurugram Police Lines.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday made a string of announcements for Gurugram and inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth 113.64 crore.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the Viksit Gurugram Maha Rally on Tuesday. (ANI)

During the ‘Viksit Gurugram’ rally here, Saini announced that a new school building would be constructed at about 4.90 crore at the Gaushala ground near Gurugram Police Lines.

The chief minister said a new modern sports hostel will come up at Nehru Stadium and said 30 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will be started in Gurugram. The PHC at Wazirabad will be upgraded to a 50-bed hospital, he said.

“Today, Gurugram has become not only the pride of Haryana but also the engine of India’s economic progress,” Saini said at the rally.

The chief minister claimed the government has fulfilled 54 of the 217 promises made in the election manifesto within a year.

The government was leaving behind the politics of regionalism and casteism, and was working to dedication on the mantra of “Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek”, he said.

Saini inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth 113.64 crore in Gurugram. This includes a multi-level car parking facility in Sadar Bazaar at 55.20 crore and a community centre in Sector-14 at 17.76 crore.

He laid the foundation stone of an RMC model road and drain in Sector-16 estimated to cost 8.32 crore, a sewerage and drinking water pipeline in Sector-17A that will cost 6.28 crore.

The CM said that during the 11-year tenure of the government, extensive development projects worth 1,909 crore have been carried out in Gurugram.

Out of 67 announcements made for the area in the last 11 and a half years, 39 have been completed and work on 11 is in progress, he claimed.

Saini said pollution was a major challenge and said his government was investing in electric buses and modern waste management techniques to control it.

Industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh and Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma were also present in the rally.

