Haryana government allows more ground coverage on plots, relief for owners
The state government has amended the Haryana Building Code, 2017, allowing more ground coverage which will help in constructing more areas on plots owned by them, said the officials on Thursday.
The move came as a major relief to the property owners, said the officials, adding that the government has also allowed single level basement areas for all plots, reiterating that “no violation of the ground coverage norms will be tolerated”.
According to an order issued by the additional chief secretary of town and country planning department (DTCP) on April 25, the ground coverage has been increased from 66% to 75% for plots covering up to 250 square metres (sqm), and the maximum floor area ratio (FAR) for plots covering up to 100sqm would be 165%, and those between 100sqm and 250sqm would be 145%.
The ground coverage for plots measuring between 250sqm and 350sqm has been increased from 60% to 66%, and the maximum FAR allowed would be 130%. The government has also increased the ground coverage of plots from 350sqm to 500sqm, and from 60% to 66%, while the maximum FAR allowed for this category would be 120%. Owners of bigger plots ranging from 500sqm to 1,000sqm will also be able to cover 66% of the area, instead of the previous 60%, while the maximum FAR allowed for these plots would be 100%. FAR is the ratio of a building’s total floor area (gross floor area) to the size of the piece of land on which it is built.
RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that this had been a long pending demand of the property owners in the district, and this will help them in utilising the plot areas better. “Land is very costly nowadays, and these changes have will ensure optimum utilisation of plot areas. More ground coverage will allow the people to construct more structures within a given land. These changes are also likely to reduce building plan violations,” Bhath said.
The developers meanwhile said that this was a welcome move by the government and would cut the waste of area, which happened due to low ground coverage allowed earlier. “With this step we have been brought at par with Delhi as far ground coverage is concerned. Plots are so expensive and it was essential that ratio of built up area was increased so that underutilization of area in a plot does not happen. We want to request the government to allow an element of compounding of five to seven percent area as per the earlier policy,” said Narender Yadav, president, Gururgam Home Developers Association.
Chandigarh administration to conduct fire audits at health facilities
Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg on Wednesday directed the UT administration's fire wing to conduct fire-safety audits at all health facilities in the city, both government and private, in the next 15 days. The UT health secretary also asked the authorities of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research to conduct a similar fire-safety audit at the institute. Cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered.
Haryana’s electricity demand touches 9,000MW, Gurugram sees 6 hrs of power cuts
The maximum electricity demand across Haryana nearly touched 9,000 megawatts (MW) on Wednesday, while the supply fell short by around 1,500MW, officials of the Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited said on Thursday. According to officials, Haryana's average demand is around 7,000MW this time of year. No power official, however, was willing to be quoted on record.
No Covid vaccine booster dose for 18-59 age group in Panchkula amid communication delay
Despite the Haryana government announcing free booster doses for the Covid vaccine in government hospitals for the 18-59 age group three days ago at an estimated expense of ₹300 crore, the same were found to be unavailable. The dose is also not available at private hospitals. “We have not received any notification yet. The moment we receive it, we will make arrangements,” district immunisation officer Meenu Sasan said.
Drive to streamline Lucknow’s traffic from today
LUCKNOW The district administration is launching a special two-day drive from Friday to streamline Lucknow's traffic and to keep a check on the movement of illegal auto-rickshaws, tempos and buses. As per the blueprint prepared by the district administration, the drive would be carried out in three phases. In the last phase, encroachments would be removed from jam-prone areas. District magistrate, Abhishek Prakash said all illegal tempos, autos, taxis and loaders should be seized with immediate effect.
Maha to add 1,338 new colleges across state universities, 255 sites approved for MU
Mumbai: Maharashtra government has approved sites for 1,338 new colleges in the state, which include 255 sites for higher education institutes in the jurisdiction of the University of Mumbai while another 203 colleges under the SNDT Women's University. While the site approvals have come from the Maharashtra State Commission for Higher Education Development, respective universities will be accepting applications from college managements interested in setting up colleges in said locations until April 30.
