Haryana launches specialised infant care unit at Sohna Subdivisional Hospital

A special newborn care unit (SNCU) was made operational at the Sohna Subdivisional hospital on Monday, said Haryana health department officials on Tuesday. They said that the unit was launched by the state health minister Kamal Gupta. They said that building the unit at the subdivisional was part of the Haryana government’s effort to strengthen the public health care system and bring down the state’s infant mortality rate. Haryana health minister Kamal Gupta and additional chief secy. Sudhir Rajpal virtually inaugurating the unit on Monday. (Kamal Gupta - X)

Minister Gupta inaugurated the SNCU virtually, highlighting its significance in combating neonatal mortality. He said this advanced facility will be effective in preventing infant mortality rates.” The unit, constructed at a cost of ₹41 lakh, can treat 14 infants at a time and is equipped with advanced incubators, a comprehensive monitoring system, a special treatment area for critical care, and a dedicated team of neonatal health professionals,” he said.

“This initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure every child born in the state gets the best possible start in life,” Gupta added during the inauguration. He further assured that high medical standards were maintained during the establishment of the facility.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO) of Haryana, also participated in the event, briefing the health minister about the hospital’s patient numbers, achievements, and other key aspects. Dr Yadav explained that the SNCU provides special care for newborns needing intensive medical attention, such as those born prematurely, with low birth weight, infections, or respiratory distress at birth. The unit is equipped with modern medical technology and staffed by highly skilled neonatal specialists, nurses, and support staff, ensuring the highest standards of care for the most vulnerable patients.

The SNCU includes 14 radiant warmers, 4 LED phototherapy units, and 6 pulse oximeters. It is supported by a paediatrician, 9 nursing officers, and 2 medical officers, all providing round-the-clock care. During the inauguration, Dr Yadav noted that the establishment of the SNCU marks a significant step towards improving neonatal health services in the Sohna region, aiming to reduce infant mortality and enhance the quality of neonatal care.

Meanwhile, minister Gupta underscored the need to raise awareness about timely and better treatment for infants to further reduce infant mortality rates. He reiterated the government’s dedication to providing advanced medical facilities and improving public health standards across the state.